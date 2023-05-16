Confluence Health Eliminates COO Position In Restructuring

Confluence Health is eliminating the position of Chief Operating Officer.

The health care provider sent a memo to all staff members Friday, saying the move was necessary for economic and restructuring reasons.

The memo says restructuring efforts include recruiting for a new leadership position focused on boosting outpatient services.

Confluence Health consolidated some of its operation last October in a cost cutting effort, after reporting a $4 million loss the previous month and $16 over the course of a year.

In consolidating its Progressive Care Unit at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, Confluence said at the time that the change would reduce the hospital's capacity, but would not harm its ability to perform surgeries and procedures, and provide emergency services in the region.

The latest move appears to be aimed at shoring up outpatient care.

"This new leadership position will bring a unique set of skills to help in ongoing efforts towards primary care redesign to increase patient access and growth in our outpatient services," said Confluence Health Corporate Communications Program Manager Adam MacDonald in an email.

The Friday memo to staff members from Chief Executive Officer Andrew Jones said, "no other restructuring needs are planned at this time."

The memo noted the last day of outgoing COO Glenn Adams would also be Friday. It said Adams had held the role of Chief Operating Officer since 2020, and had been with Confluence Health, Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Central Washington Hospital since 1999.

Wenatchee based Confluence Health is the largest health care provider in North Central Washington. It operates Central Washington Hospital and the Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics Campus in Wenatchee along with numerous clinics and offices in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan and Grant counties.