Confluence Health Opens Radiation Treatment Center In Moses Lake

Wenatchee based Confluence Health says it's filling a void in Grant County with a new radiation treatment center in Moses Lake.

The health care provider just opened a Radiation Oncology Center for cancer patients.

Confluence Health spokesperson Adam MacDonald says the center will bring the crucial treatment closer to the people suffering from the disease.

“It’s going to help patients who are undergoing radiation therapy who previously would have had to travel to Wenatchee, Spokane or other locations for treatment,” said MacDonald.

The new Moses Lake center cost $14 million to build and was partially funded by a state grant and private donations.

Confluence Health is crediting a bipartisan group of three Republican state lawmakers, Sen. Judy Warnick (13th District), Rep. Alex Ybarra (13th District), and Rep. Mike Steele (12th District), and one Democrat, Rep. Steve Tharinger (24th District), with securing $1.2 million in grant funding for the center, a sum which could increase to as much as $3.7 million.

In addition, the Confluence Health Foundation and Columbia Basin Cancer Foundation began partnering on the Your Local Cancer Care campaign in 2018 and have raised $3.5 million towards the cost of the radiation treatment center through donations.

MacDonald says the new center is going to improve access to crucial treatment for cancer patients.

“They can now get needed care closer to home, closer to that support network of family and friends, which is going to make the care a lot easier to have, because now you have that support system built in place,” MacDonald said. “You’re sleeping in your own bed. You’re around the people who care about you when you’re receiving that difficult but needed care.”

Confluence Health has the largest geographic footprint of any healthcare system in the state, covering 12,000 square miles in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.

The new center also has specialized equipment for radiation treatment.

It’s equipped with a specialized medical device that aims radiation at cancer tumors in a highly targeted and accurate way to provide treatment while not damaging the surrounding healthy tissue.

The Radiation Oncology Center is part of the Confluence Health Moses Lake campus 840 E Hill Ave, Moses Lake,