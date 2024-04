There are almost 1 million registered sex offenders living in the U.S. or almost 300 people out of every 100,000 residents.

If that startles you, imagine how parents in Oregon must feel if they are aware that 688 out of every 100,000 people are registered as a sex offender, more than twice the rate.

Not All Sex Offenders are The Same

Level One: Low risk of a repeat offense.

Low risk of a repeat offense. Level Two: Moderate risk of a repeat offense.

Moderate risk of a repeat offense. Level Three: High risk of repeat offense or a threat to public safety. Typically have previous convictions, predatory characteristics and a tendency toward violence.

Sex offenders must notify the community where they are living and register with local law enforcement. However, what they are required to provide may be as little as a zip code, depending on the offender level status.

Which U.S. Cities have the Highest Ratio of Sex Offenders to Non-Sex Offenders

Wilmington, Delaware — One sex offender for every 107 residents Orlando, Florida — One sex offender for every 143 residents Sioux Falls, South Dakota — One sex offender for every 153 residents Helena, Montana — One sex offender for every 160 residents Las Vegas, Nevada — One sex offender for every 163 residents Richmond, Virginia — One sex offender for every 163 residents Bismarck, North Dakota — One sex offender for every 168 residents Louisville, Kentucky — One sex offender for every 173 residents Hartford, Connecticut — One sex offender for every 182 residents Cheyenne, Wyoming — One sex offender for every 186 residents

Which U.S. Cities have the Lowest Ratio of Sex Offenders to Non-Sex Offenders

Irvine, California --- One sex offender for every 7,392 residents Gilbert, Arizona --- One sex offender for every 4,474 residents Scottsdale, Arizona --- One sex offender for every 4,327 residents New York City, New York --- One sex offender for every 3,837 residents Boston, Massachusetts --- One sex offender for every 3,504 residents Chandler, Arizona --- One sex offender for every 3,055 residents Portland, Oregon --- One sex offender for every 2,948 residents Charleston, South Carolina --- One sex offender for every 2,653 residents Arlington, Virginia --- One sex offender for every 2,644 residents Glendale, Arizona --- One sex offender for every 2,542 residents

Check the Chelan County, WA or Douglas County, WA websites for registered sex offenders living near you

Read More: The Top 125 U.S. Cities ranked by frequency of registered sex offenders, according to Security.org

