Wenatchee Valley Senior Center Expanding After Rapid Growth

The Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center will hold a groundbreaking ceremony and ribbon cutting for their building expansion next week.

The expansion is in the works because of the rapid growth of the Second Chance Thrift Shop, which is the senior center's primary source of income.

The senior center says the thrift shop has taken over nearly half of the building's space that was originally intended for senior activities.

In addition, the senior center says its membership has grown at a rapid pace and is projected to increase by 50 percent by the end of next year.

The senior center is fundraising locally to procure 10 percent of the estimated $4 million needed to expand the building and renovate the existing facility.

The center says additional funds to build out the project will be raised through private, state, and federal grants.

"We are confident we can reach our fundraising goals, begin construction in the summer of 2025, and open our new thrift store space early in 2026," said senior center executive director Dave Tosch in a news release. "Completing renovations for the rest of our building will take a bit longer. We hope to have our entire capital improvement project completed by the end of 2026."

The groundbreaking will be held at 1 pm next Wednesday at the Senior Activity Center - 1312 Maple Street in Wenatchee. The public is invited to attend.

The senior center bills itself as a private, self-supporting organization to promote the general welfare of the ‘adult-over-fifty’ population of the Greater Wenatchee area.