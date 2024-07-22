Malaga Park Upgrades Coming Soon, Waterfront Plans Moving Ahead

A bit more is known about Chelan County's plans to expand and upgrade Malaga Community Park.

Park upgrades include installing a modern, water-efficient irrigation system, planting shade trees and turfgrass in high recreation areas and the removal of debris.

In addition, the reintroduction of native plants will restore the sagebrush-steppe plant vegetation that is home to the park.

According to the county, re-creating a native and often misunderstood sagebrush-steppe demonstration area aligns with a grant provider's restoration standards to provide educational opportunities.

The majority of the work was planned for the spring of this year with completion expected this fall.

Chelan County Natural Resources Director Mike Kaputa says the project is moving forward after a delay.

"We're still hoping we can get some stuff started this fall," said Kaputa. "I don't think we'll be able to complete everything this fall. It may spill over into the spring, but either way it will get done."

The park improvement project is being led by the county Natural Resources department. Kaputa spoke with county commissioners on Monday about progress with the project

He said he is working on an agreement with the Malaga-Colockum Community Council on the park upgrades. He said he was lining up funding for the improvements through federal grants, Microsoft (which is building a data center close by) and other sources.

The current park was purchased in 2004 by the Community Council and is maintained using limited resources and equipment.

The Community Park is also being expanded from 12 acres to 20 acres with the inclusion of a waterfront park, including a half mile of riverfront.

Chelan County, the Malaga-Colockum Community Council, and the Chelan County PUD have been collaborating on the waterfront project, with financing coming through the county and the PUD.

The Chelan PUD is set to contribute the boat launch at the park, which would support its relicensing requirement with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to operate the Rock Island Dam.

The park site sits between the Columbia River and BNSF Railroad tracks. The site location was specifically chosen because it contains a railroad crossing to bridge the barrier created by the tracks.

Kaputa says an engineering firm is conducting design work, which will determine the cost of the waterfront park expansion.

“Pacific Engineering is working on a 30 percent design,” Kaputa said. “And once they have the 30 percent design, then we’re going to have a ballpark cost estimate for the waterfront park.”

The 30 percent design plan includes a site plan - for both a boat launch and non-motorized boat launch area, as well as a swim area, a waterfront trail, and restroom facilities.

The riverfront portion of the park will also include sports fields.

Kaputa said they're planning to use a federal railroad administration grant to finance road improvements from the county road into the waterfront area. The railroad crossing itself will get flashing lights and crossing arms in the project.

Much of what remains to be purchased is right-of-way property located between the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail line and the Malaga-Alcoa Highway.

The county hopes to break ground on the waterfront project sometime in 2026.