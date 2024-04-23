Dryden Transfer Station Reopens After Three-Week Closure

After being closed for over three weeks, the Dryden Transfer Station reopened today (Tuesday, April 23).

The facility had been closed since April 1 while crews replaced the concrete floor in an area of the station known as the "push pit", where refuse is collected and loaded onto trucks for transferring to area landfills.

Crews also conducted general maintenance and installed new signage during the closure.

The total cost of the project was estimated at $237,269 and the work was conducted by SCI Industrial Services of Wenatchee.

The site at 9073 U.S. Highway 2 is operated by Chelan County and takes in a bulk of the solid waste produced by residents in the Upper Wenatchee Valley.

The transfer station in Dryden is one of three in Chelan County and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

