Former Wenatchee Woman Get 9 Month Sentence For 3rd Degree Rape

A 52-year-old former Wenatchee woman will serve nine months in jail for sexually assaulting another woman more than three years ago.

Cynthia Collier was sentenced Wednesday in Chelan County Superior Court after reaching a plea deal earlier for third-degree rape.

Collier now lives in Redmond, Oregon, but has been in Chela County jail since February 28 over the court case.

She admitted that while living in Wenatchee in 2021, she sexually assaulted a woman who'd passed out at her home after a night of drinking.

Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera followed the prosecuting attorney's recommendation in sentencing Collier, who will remain in community custody (parole) for 12 months after being released and will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

She also has a five-year no-contact order with the victim

Collier was originally charged with second-degree rape in 2022 after she'd moved to Redmond.

At the time, the victim told Wenatchee police she had no memory of what had happened. A SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner) exam showed she had suffered physical trauma from the assault.

Collier told police she thought the sexual contact was consensual. But a Wenatchee Police investigator asked for rape charges, saying the victim was not capable of consenting because she was mentally incapacitated.