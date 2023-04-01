Confluence Health Employees Looking to Appeal Lawsuit After Third Court Dismissal

Confluence Health employees involved in the lawsuit against their employer are appealing to the Washington State Court of Appeals after being dismissed for a third time.

In April of 2022, 92 former and current Confluence Health employees filed a class action suit against their employer over wrongful termination for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Issues with their employer began after Confluence agreed to conform with Gov. Jay Inslee’s executive order, requiring all health care workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Confluence rejected over 100 employee exemption requests.

On March 20, Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber dismissed this case for a third time, saying Plaintiffs’ failed to identify which employees had requested a religious exemption, and failed to identify which religious beliefs they were claiming.

On March 27, Plaintiff Attorneys Steve Lacy and Paul Kube filed an appeal to the Washington State Court of Appeals.

Confluence Health has since updated its employee vaccination policies at the beginning of March, allowing staff to work on hospital grounds if they have an approved medical and/or religious exemption.

Even so, employees are still required to have all of their vaccinations, including the full COVID-19 series.