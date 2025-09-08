The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has announced guidance for all Washington residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The recommendations say everyone over the age of six months, including pregnant women, should stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and the American Academy of Family Physicians have issued similar positions.

Washington State and Federal Health Recommendations Differ

Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued marketing authorization for COVID-19 vaccines this fall, but only for high-risk groups.

Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted on X on August 27th that the FDA said COVID vaccines "are available for all patients who choose them after consulting with their doctors."

RFK Jr. also said three COVID vaccine manufacturers were authorized for high-risk groups and the following ages; Moderna (6 months and older), Pfizer (5 years and older), and Novavax (12 and up).

The CDC lists high-risk groups as older adults over age 65 and those who are more likely to develop severe COVID illness, including the risk of severe COVID for individuals with asthma, cancer, heart conditions, cerebrovascular disease, diabetes, dementia, mood disorders, obesity, Parkinson’s, and chronic disease of the lungs, liver, or kidneys.

WA State Health Officer Dr. Tao Sheng Kawn-Gett says residents can trust the protection provided by updated vaccination.

“COVID-19 vaccines are well-researched, well-tested, and have saved millions of lives around the world.”

The intent of the order is to allow residents to access the COVID-19 vaccine without an individual prescription. Washington State, Oregon, California, and Hawaii also announced an alliance in response to recent FDA guidelines and actions.

Gov. Bob Ferguson (WA-D) said Washington wants to protect residents with science-based policy.

“We need the best science and knowledge available to protect public health. I will do everything in my power to protect Washingtonians and stand up for our values as a state."

DOH urges everyone to stay up to date on vaccinations and ask healthcare providers when they expect to start offering COVID-19 vaccines for the season.