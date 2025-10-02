Have you ever gone to the supermarket and purchased meat on a Sunday?

Or had a few drinks while out dancing? Beware of Lynden, WA

Legally, you were violating some of the craziest and obscure laws still on the books in Washington State.

I stumbled across Boohof Law Group's website where they compiled these unbelievable laws and a little background on their origins.

Here are my favorites:

It is illegal to Harass Bigfoot. The maximum fine is $100,000 and up to ten years in prison. I'll bet you could plead down the prison sentence and you could make way more than $100K if you had the dead Sasquatch to prove its existence. Good Luck!

Teachers Can't Wear Masks or Disguises What about the Covid Restrictions? Nobody was supoosed to be in public without a mask. Ironically the law was intented to prevent teachers from inciting fear or confusion among students or the general public. So that's why the schools were closed, I see.

Stay Home If You have a Cold This law sounds familiar.It is a misdemeanor offense to expose anyone in public to a contagious or infectious disease, which can include the common cold.

It Is Against The Law To Buy Meat or Mattresses on Sunday in Washington State. Apparently these restrictions relate to old blue laws that were intended to promote religious observance on Sundays and restrict certain activities (what, napping?) or commercial sales on the day of rest.

No Sleeping in Another Person's Outhouse. But if you have their permission, it's okay to take a nap or spend the night out there. How disgusting.

There are plenty of other ridiculous laws still in the RCW, and some of them are useful like the ban on X-ray machines in shoe stores or whaling on Sundays.It should be every day, right?

