List of Top Salaries For Washington Public Employees Reveals Big Names
The list of top-paid public employees in Washington state is dominated by coaches and administrators at public universities.
The latest available salary list is for 2024/2025, according to the Office of Financial Management. It shows Washington Husky Coach Jedd Fisch and the CEO of the state investment board leading the way.
Here are the top salary earners among state employees:
- Jedd Fisch (University of Washington, Head Football Coach): $6,562,700
- Danny Sprinkle (University of Washington, Head Men's Basketball Coach): $2,868,000
- Jacob Dickert (Washington State University, Former Head Football Coach): $2,581,700
- Michael Hopkins (University of Washington, Former Head Basketball Coach): $2,060,800 (remaining contract payout)
- Patrick Chun (University of Washington, Director of Athletics): $1,287,400
- Keith Ferguson (University of Washington, Chief Endowment Officer): $954,800 (2022 data)
- Ana Mari Cauce (University of Washington, President): Approximately $912,500
Highest-Paid Agency Heads & Elected Officials
- Allyson Tucker (Chief Executive Officer, Washington State Investment Board): $612,100
- Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett (Chief Science Officer, Department of Health): $314,800
- Dr. Umair Shah (Former Secretary, Department of Health): $314,000
- Governor's Office: Governor Jay Inslee earned approximately $201,200 in his final year (2024). His Chief of Staff, Johanna Shimomura, earned more at $218,800.
Here is an interactive database you can search for specific individual salaries, using the Washington State Salary Database provided by the Legislative Evaluation and Accountability Program (LEAP).
