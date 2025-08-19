The Chelan County Republican Central Committee and Chelan/Douglas Republican Women are hosting the Lincoln Day Dinner gathering on September 21st.

Organizers have invited political activist James O'Keefe as keynote speaker.

O'Keefe founded Project Veritas and gained notoriety for his undercover videos exposing corruption within progressive-leaning organizations. He is also CEO of O'Keefe Media Group, dedicated "to building a movement of citizen journalists who won’t stay silent in the face of corruption," according to its website.

Lincoln Day Dinner events are held annually across the country and serve as an annual celebration of the Republican Party and a fundraising event for GOP-affiliated organizations at the county level. Named for the 16th U.S. President, Abraham Lincoln, the first Republican elected as POTUS

The ticketed event is Sunday, September 21st, at 5pm in the Wenatchee Convention Center. Attendees will listen to speakers and O'Keefe's keynote address. A buffet dinner and live and silent auctions are part of the evening.

Tickets are not available at the door and are on sale at ChelanGop.org