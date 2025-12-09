Workers in Washington will receive additional protections starting January 1st and a pay raise for hourly workers.

Hourly workers earning the minimum wage in Washington will see their pay rising from the current $16.66 to $17.13, beginning on Jan. 1st.

Starting in 2026, workers will be eligible for benefits under the Paid Family Leave and Benefits Act once they are employed for 180 days, dropping from the current 12-month requirement and a threshold of 1,250 hours worked. The new law taking effect January 1st also requires benefits for workers at employers of 50 or more down to just 25 workers, and further reductions to 15 workers in 2027 and just 8 employees in 2028.

Employers of what are considered "isolated workers," like janitors, hotel service staff, and security guards, will face new requirements for training, installing panic buttons, and record keeping. Healthcare facilities will have new rules to immediately investigate all incidents of workplace violence, and update workplace violence prevention plans on an annual basis

Hate crime victims will receive protections for their paid time off benefits, and state unemployment benefits will be limited for workers who lose work due to a strike.

You'll pay a luxury tax on the purchase of expensive vehicles and private airplanes of 8% on a vehicle’s sale, lease, or transfer value exceeding $100,000. Commercial vehicles and those weighing more than 10,000 pounds are exempted, except for recreational vehicles.

Businesses with taxable income above $250 million will face a 0.5% temporary B&O tax surcharge for 4 years starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Washington state is also hiking the business and occupation (B&O) tax rate for manufacturing, retailers, and wholesalers to 0.5% in January 2027.

Plastic bags at grocery stores and for restaurant carryout will be beefed up with an increase from 8 cents to 12 cents. The minimum charge for paper bags will remain at 8 cents. And flimsy, single-use plastic bags will be replaced with the stronger 2.25 mil plastic bags with a minimum of 40% recycled content.

Happy New Year?