A significant outbreak of COVID-19 in a Grant County long-term care facility has led to two COVID-19 related deaths and one additional death under investigation.

COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Long-Term Care Facility

Grant County Health District Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny said the outbreak impacted more than 45 residents and staff in a long-term care facility.

“Our recent outbreak is a painful reminder that COVID-19 can still have a devastating impact, especially for older adults and people with underlying health conditions," Dr. Brzezny said. “Our hearts are with the families and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones who passed away during this outbreak.”

Grant County Records First Deaths Since 2024

Health District spokesperson Lexi Smith said Grant County has experienced a wave of COVID-19 since the start of August. She said the deaths are the first time since September 2024 the county has seen a COVID-19-related death.

"We are seeing a continued increase in COVID-19 activity," Smith said. "The summer wave is pretty common because this is a time people are going to concerts, community events, and festivals."

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Rising Across Washington

Smith said this is part of a statewide and regional trend of higher activity and hospitalizations. The Washington Department of Health shows Thriving Together NCW, the region of hospitals consisting of Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties, had 134 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week of Aug. 17 - Aug. 23.

"We've seen the highest number of hospitalizations for COVID since February of 2024," Smith said. "The notification was a reminder that people in assisted living and long-term care facilities are more vulnerable and higher-risk populations for COVID-19, so when visiting your loved one at a long-term care facility, stay home if you're feeling symptomatic."

Vaccines Still Provide Key Protection

Grant County Health District says COVID-19 vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your family from COVID. The District said last year, vaccines provided 30 to 40 percent additional protection against urgent care visits, regardless of age, compared to people who did not get the vaccine. The vaccine also provided 40 to 70 percent additional protection against hospitalizations and ICU stays.