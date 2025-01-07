Health Officials Issue Avian Flu Warnings For Bird Hunters

In the wake of numerous infections and the first death from avian influenza (bird flu) in a human in the U.S., the Grant County Health District is recommending numerous precautions for waterfowl hunters.

Health officials are advising hunters to stay alert for any sick or dead birds they might encounter, and to take other precautions including wearing protective eyewear, gloves, and a facemask when dressing game birds; frequent hand washing; avoiding the harvesting or handling of any sick or dead birds; cooking game meat thoroughly to a minimum temperature of 165°F; and cleaning and disinfecting all equipment.

The Health District is also recommending that bird hunters monitor themselves for any signs of illness for up to ten days after being potentially exposed to any infected birds.

Although medical experts say the risk of humans contracting bird flu remain low, infections can result when contact occurs with animals who are ill with the virus or those that have died from it.

Avian influenza has impacted wild bird populations nationwide, including in Washington State, and spreads easily among birds through saliva, mucus, and feces.