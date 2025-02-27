House cats consuming potentially contaminated pet food contract bird flu in Washington.

Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) alerts pet owners at least two domestic, indoor cats in have become infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Get our free mobile app

"This is a difficult situation," said WSDA Field Veterinarian Dr. Zac Turner. "If your cat is showing symptoms, consult a veterinarian as soon as possible."

Owners reported feeding their cats Wild Coast Raw pet food. One cat has been euthanized and the other is in veterinarian care.

Common signs of HPAI in felines include lethargy, low appetite, fever, and hypothermia. The illness can progress to pneumonia, neurologic abnormalities and upper respiratory infection.

The department urges owners whose pet consumed this product and has these symptoms to contact your veterinarian immediately and inform the clinic before arrival so the team can prepare to handle the cat in a way that reduces transmission risk.

There have been no documented human cases of HPAI following exposure to an infected cat or contaminated raw pet food products.

Those handling contaminated raw pet food products or those who care for infected animals are at higher risk of contracting HPAI, but the WSDA says the risk of contracting HPAI is low to the public.

People can become infected in the virus enters their eyes, nose, or mouth - such as handling contaminated pet food or touching contaminated surfaces, especially without thoroughly washing their hands afterward.

WSDA continues its investigation and monitoring of the situation and urges vets and pet owners to report any additional illnesses.

The two cases of house cats contracting bird flu originated in Snohomish and King Counties.