Adorable Kittens and Cider: WVHS Hosts “Kittens on Tap”

Here's your chance to meet adorable newborn kittens.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society hosting "Kittens on Tap" to save vulnerable newborn kittens. The event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 27 at Yonder East - 111 Railroad Ave in Cashmere.

Executive Director of the humane society BJ Andersen says this kitten shower is part of the clinic's "Save a Tiny Life" initiatve.

"Every kitten deserves a chance at life," Andersen said. "Through Save a Tiny Life, we're providing critical medical support, nutrition, and loving care to fragile newborn kittens who might otherwise not survive."

Attendees can enjoy cider while cuddling foster kittens and supporting their cause.

The Humane Society says the goal is to recruit fosters, raise funds to provide nursing kits, and raise awareness around community cats during kitten season and beyond.

Every year, the Humane Society sees an influx of orphaned, unweaned kittens.

More highlights include learning how to bottle-feed kittens, learning a kitten's age, and bringing donations to contribute to the fundraiser. Funds provide food, medical care, and supplies for fosters.

You can view the kitten wishlist, donate, and learn more about making a difference when you click here.