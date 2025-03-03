Eggs, Milk, Meat Products: Are They Safe to Consume With Bird Flu Concerns?

Egg prices are higher than ever before amid a bird flu outbreak in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, a dozen Grade A eggs in the U.S. averages $4.95 for the first time ever.

Get our free mobile app

In Washington, the state experiences more chicken flock culling operations than any other state in the country with 11 culls this year alone. Colorado is the next closest state with nine, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data.

Meanwhile, California has 36 cases of bird flu raging through its dairy herds.

As far as its impacts on humans - the danger is pretty low, and there is no evidence of person-to-person spread of bird flu. However, one person has died this year.

This all begs the question: Are eggs, milk, chicken, and beef safe to consume while the bird flu continues?

The short answer is yes, because these products go through stringent testing before hitting the market. However, there are a few things to consider.

First off, making sure your meats are properly cooked all the way through will drastically improve your chances of getting any foodborne illness or any bird flu virus in the eggs or meat. This includes making sure your beef heats up to 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and poultry to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

Next - consuming raw (unpasteurized) milk is one way to get the virus, as well as other viruses such as lysteria. Unpasteurized milk and products from it can be contaminated with bird flu germs and other diseases making you or your family extremely sick.

The CDC does note they do not have evidence humans can become sick from bird flu from consuming raw milk, but with the virus coming up in milk tests, it is an increasing concern.

If you have your own flock of chickens, the CDC recommends wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), such as gloves and masks, when around dead or sick birds, cleaning the flock's living space often, and avoid touching dead or sick birds.

In short - you're likely safe from contracting bird flu, and the 70 cases reported in humans across the country has a very minimal impact. With good food handling hygiene and making smart choices in consumption, there's no reason to worry about buying milk and eggs in the near future - except for those darn egg prices - that's not going to go away anytime soon.