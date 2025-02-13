With nationwide egg prices reaching over $5 a dozen and rising, you might wonder if continuing to buy eggs is worth the pain.

The rise in egg prices mainly derives from Avian Influenza (H5N1) becoming a bigger and bigger problem throughout the nation. Wild birds often spread the disease to chicken flocks, which can result in the culling of hundreds or even thousands of chickens.

In turn, this creates less supply while the demand for eggs continues to stay high. In basic economic terms - you're going to see higher prices continue for as long as the bird flue continues and beyond.

Eggs: A Nutrient-Packed Staple Worth Keeping in Your Diet

Of course, you want to eat eggs. They are rich nutrients such as vitamin A and vitamin D and have healthy fats and support brain and eye health.

Personally, I eat at least two eggs every day for breakfast. It helps me get my day started with solid protein and keeps me full well into the afternoon.

So what is an egg-lover to do? If you have your own yard - raise some chickens!

Here's a guide to get you started on raising chickens in Washington so you don't have to continue to buy eggs as prices continue to rice.

Choosing the Right Chicken Breed for Egg Production in Washington

First off, you're going to want to make sure you pick the right chicken to produce your eggs. According to most experts, a single White Leghorn can lay around 300 eggs per year.

However, they prefer a climate better suited for a midwest backyard with hot and humid summers. They do tolerate the cold to some degree, but their production may suffer. They may do alright on the West Side, but keep their shelter in mind (more on that later).

For Washington, especially to the east of the Cascades during winter, the Australorp may be a better fit. Not only are they more resistant to cold, but they are known for producing large brown eggs if that's your style. Plymoth Rock chickens are also known to be a good hybrid chicken in terms of production and resilience.

How to Find or Hatch Your Own Chickens for Egg Production

So now you know what kind of chicken you're going to use to hatch your eggs. Now you need to find the bird itself. There's a variety of ways to go about this.

The first is the most cost efficient, but it can be more time consuming and it could take a bit of upfront investment - hatching them yourself. You can find fertilized eggs for less than $5 an egg. Incubators can cost anywhere from $30 to thousands of dollars, but you could probably settle for a good incubator for around $100.

If you're going to go with this method, make sure the temperature is set for 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit and turn the egg regularly for the first 18 days of the 21-day incubation period, then allow the chick to hatch naturally in the final stages without further turning.

Otherwise, you can buy your own chicks or pullets (12-16 weeks old) for anywhere from $5 to $40 per bird. Expect to spend up to $100 per adult hen.

Building or Buying the Perfect Chicken Coop for Your Flock

You have your chickens. That's great! Now they are going to need a safe place to lay their eggs. You want to make sure it's cozy to induce laying and that the coop is secure to keep them safe from predators. Rodents can also be an issue. You can always purchase a chicken coop, though they can be pretty pricey. The other option is to do it yourself!

Some options include repurposing dog houses, garden sheds, or bird cages. You could also chop up old palletts or even make a coop out of a table.

Once you have the coop built (or bought), make sure you have nesting boxes with clean bedding and adequate space for chickens to roost at night. Ventilation is something else to consider as to prevent moisture buildup and possible diseases.

Feeding Your Chickens for Healthy Eggs

If you want eggs, you're going to want to make sure you feed your birds a high-quality balanced diet. Chickens eat grains like wheat, barley, oats, corn, millet, and rice. However, you want to make sure they're getting protein, too.

Experts suggest a high-quality layer feed with 16-18 percent protein supplemented with fresh greens, fruits, veggies, and occasional treats like cooked grains or mealworms.

Of course there will be the occasional urge to hand off your leftover dinner scraps to your chickens, and occasionally that will be alright. Just make sure you don't overdo it.

You should consider providing scratch, grit, and ground oyster or clam shells for calcium, which will keep the eggs strong.

The Pros and Cons of Adding a Rooster to Your Flock

Roosters can be an option for hen-herders, and there are some benefits. They act as protectors, and can mediate disputes among the hens and maintain order within the coop.

If you want to grow your flock, roosters can fertilize eggs and give you more hens, which increases your eggs.

Some points to consider. The first is maybe a bit obvious. Roosters. Are. Loud. They will wake you up at the crack of dawn. They will annoy you and your neighbors. That is certain. Consider this before you invest in a rooster.

You also have to make sure your area laws allow roosters. These rules vary city to city. Areas such as Seattle do not allow roosters except for certain zones, while even smaller towns like Snohomish restrict any roosters in the city.

A good rule thumb - if you live out of city limits, you're probably fine.

Collecting and Storing Eggs: Tips for Freshness and Extra Income

You've done all the work. You've picked your chickens, you've hatched your eggs, you've built them a safe and cozy place to lay their eggs. Now it's time to harvest the chicken eggs.

Make sure you collect them frequently - at least twice a day. This is especially true if it's freezing around the time you're collecting.

After you've taken the eggs out of the coup, store them in the fridge with the pointed end down.

Here's a hidden tip - if you find yourself overwhelmed with all the eggs, then you can start selling them to your neighbors at discounted prices! They will appreciate the cheap eggs, and you can create some return on your investment.

Here's to having a steady source of eggs for your household!