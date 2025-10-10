Washington state officials with the Department of Agriculture have confirmed the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Grant County this season, affecting a commercial poultry facility in Moses Lake. Sick birds were reported on Oct. 7, and laboratory tests have since confirmed the presence of the virus.

Veterinarians from the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) are on site working to contain the outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading to nearby flocks. Officials are urging all poultry owners, from large operations to backyard flocks, to strengthen biosecurity measures.

“This first detection of the season reminds us that highly pathogenic avian influenza remains a threat to all domestic poultry — large or small — statewide,” said Dr. Amber Itle, Washington State Veterinarian.

Steps to protect your flock:

House or cover birds and block access to wild waterfowl.

Limit visitors to coops and avoid sharing equipment with other poultry owners.

Store feed in sealed containers and clean up any spills promptly.

Poultry owners who notice sudden illness or unexplained deaths in their birds should call WSDA’s Sick Bird Hotline at 1-800-606-3056. Early reporting can help contain outbreaks and protect both domestic flocks and the broader agricultural community.

HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, can spread rapidly among birds, though it rarely infects humans. Officials emphasize that heightened vigilance and proper biosecurity practices remain the most effective ways to protect flocks this season.