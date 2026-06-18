As of today, more than 200 laws in Washington take effect related to new taxes for abortion services. Majority democrats were able to pass new rules limiting challenges to voter eligibility, and allowing gambling on college sports

Some new laws passed earlier this year are already in force, and some will be implemented later, like the so-called millionaire's tax.

Here is a summary of some new laws to be aware of.

New Tax For Abortion Funding

Health insurers offering plans on the Washington Health Benefit Exchange will pay a new tax to raise more money for abortion services.

Senate Bill 6182 establishes a tax assessment on health insurers in the Washington Health Benefits Exchange. The tax is projected to raise about $10 million during the first year.

Republicans opposed the legislation and have targeted Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood at the federal level.

Voter Roll Integrity

Conservatives are trying to remove ineligible voters off the rolls, and another law passed by majority Democrats in Olympia stiffens rules for challenges to a voter’s registration and is aimed at limiting the number of challenges.

Republicans have argued that the voter rolls include people who don't reside at the address listed on their registration, may be registered elsewhere in Washington or have voted in other states. Other challenge concerns involve citizenship, previously stripped voting rights, or those under 18 at the election.

The concerns are driven by the millions of undocumented immigrants who have entered the country illegally.

Anyone challenging the validity of a voter's registration must reside in that county. and complete a state-issued form that requires a litany of procedures that show the registration is not valid. Each challenge must be on a separate form and signed in ink.

House Bill 1916 also places new mandates on county auditors when a challenge is filed.

Gambling On In-State Sports

Gamblers in Washington can now legally wager on college sporting events involving teams from in-state universities. Senate Bill 6137 now permits placing bets at tribal casinos in Washington. Prop bets on the individual performance of athletes in sports events from the University of Washington, Washington State University, or Gonzaga University are still prohibited.

The gambling bill was passed with bipartisan support.

More New Laws Taking Effect

House Bill 2334 installs the standard on rounding up or down cash purchases as a result of the nationwide shortage and elimination of the penny.

So if the total price of a cash purchase ends in 1 cent, 2 cents, 6 cents or 7 cents, it is rounded down to 5 cents or zero. And if the price ends in 3, 4, 8 or 9 cents, it’s rounded up. Credit or debit card purchases are not affected.

Fake police officers

Masquerading as a law enforcement officer is now punishable as a gross misdemeanor. The governor cited reports of people pretending to be U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents under the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. The bill was passed along party lines.

Microchipping Employees

Washington workers cannot be required to get a microchip implant by their employer. House Bill 2303 makes clear businesses can’t ask or require workers to get chipped.

Housing The Homeless In Neighborhoods

A new law forces local governments to allow housing for the homeless in residential areas. House Bill 2266 requires cities to allow permanent supportive housing within residential zones of the urban growth area. Majority Democrats passed the law without Republicans.

Read More New Washington Laws