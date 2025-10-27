The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet Of The Week

ZEUS - Domestic Shorthair Cat – 3 Years Old Male

Animal ID: A0059603872

With the name of a Greek God and a purr that could calm storms, Zeus is a majestic brown tabby who has graciously decided to tolerate your presence in his realm.

Weighing in with the confidence of a lion and the cuddles of a kitten—on his schedule, of course—Zeus rules his domain from the highest perch in the house, or any sunny spot that has not yet been claimed by lesser beings.

Known for his slow blinks of approval (which should be cherished as rare blessings) and dramatic entrances—usually when treats appear—Zeus is equal parts wise philosopher and mischief consultant.

He enjoys long naps in inconvenient locations, gentle head scratches (but only if you ask politely), and staring deeply into your soul to ensure you remember who really runs the show.

Whether he’s supervising your activities from a favorite chair, sprawling across your laptop at the exact moment you need it most, or silently judging your life choices, Zeus brings warmth, humor, and a touch of divine mischief to every day. Bow accordingly.

