Applications for Make A Difference Day 2025 grants through the Community Foundation of North Central Washington have been extended through October 7. The foundation is offering up to $200 per nonprofit or community group to support volunteer-led projects, with funds distributed in mid-October.

This year will be the 35th annual Make A Difference Day, which falls on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Held every year on the fourth Saturday in October, it’s one of the largest national days of service, encouraging people to step up and contribute to their communities.

Locally, nonprofits and community groups in the Wenatchee Valley are encouraged to apply for funding to organize projects such as park cleanups, community beautification efforts, or support for seniors and local charities. Even small acts of kindness are welcome ways to get involved.

The goal of Make A Difference Day is simple: strengthen communities, foster empathy, and connect people to causes bigger than themselves.

To qualify, applicants must have participated in Make A Difference Day the previous year and be one of the following:

A 501(c)(3) public charity

A public agency such as a school or government entity

A group fiscally sponsored by a qualifying agency

Funds must be used to directly support Make A Difference Day projects. Community members can browse current projects or register their own at wenatcheemkdd.com.

In addition to projects happening throughout the valley, Pybus Market will host a Make A Difference Day event on Saturday, October 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its plaza.

The Make A Difference Day Grant program originated with prizes awarded by USA Weekend Magazine and the Gannett Foundation and is now managed by the Community Foundation of NCW.