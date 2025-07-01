Community Foundation of NCW Taking Legacy Grant Applications

Legacy Grant applications are open for the Community Foundation of NCW.

The foundation said they are accepting applications for nonprofit organizations in Cashmere, Chelan Valley, Upper Valley, and Wenatchee Valley.

“It’s deeply moving to witness the dedication of local nonprofits throughout our communities,” said Jennifer Short, Director of Community Grants at the Community Foundation of NCW. “The Legacy Fund program is designed to address local needs, guided by those who know their communities best.”

The window opened today and closes Aug. 15. Eligible applicants must be headquartered in Chelan, Douglas, or Okanogan counties. Organizations serving multiple communities may submit a single application including all applicable service areas, and fiscal sponsorships are permitted. Public schools are not eligible to apply, while government agencies and faith-based organizations may apply for project-specific funding alligning with the foundation's guidelines.

“Last year marked an extraordinary launch for the Legacy Fund program,” Short said. “Our Local Advisory Board members really embraced their roles as community champions. In Chelan, for instance, the board has taken the initiative to table at their local farmers market. Not only to spread awareness about the program, but to deepen their connection with the community."

Legacy Fund Grant cycles continue throughout the year. Applications for the Methow Valley Fund open Dec. 1 and close Jan. 15. The Okanogan Valley Fund will open Feb. 1 and close March 15. More information when you click here.