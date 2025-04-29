Chelan County receives $4.09 million to help restore salmon habitats through a Climate Commitment Act grant.

The State of Washington Recreation and Conservation Office says Derby Creek Burlington Northern Santa Fe Crossing will receive more than $2.25 million, Derby Canyon Orchards will receive just under $842,000, while the Camas Creek Crossing Design Project will receive $100,500.

The three projects will also receive a total of $415,450 in matching funds, with Derby Creek Burlington Northern Santa Fe Crossing receiving $319,950 of those funds.

Also in Chelan County part of the grant includes three Cascade Fisheries grants, as well as a Cascadia Conservation District grant. The three Cascade Fisheries grants total $626,418, which includes $40,000 in matching funds for the Derby Creek 2021 Barrier Correction.

Statewide, the 69 projects in 21 of Washington's 39 counties received a combined $71.3 million with a total of $30.6 million in additional matching resources. This equates to nearly $102 million in statewide salmon recovery efforts.

“These Climate Commitment Act-funded projects will reroute creeks, reconnect rivers to their floodplains to reduce flooding, restore streams to provide better habitat for salmon and remove barriers to salmon migration, allowing us to take big steps forward in our effort to recover salmon, steelhead and bull trout from extinction." said Megan Duffy, director of the Recreation and Conservation Office. “We’re grateful that Washingtonians have such a strong commitment to making sure this state stays a great place to live for people and our salmon.”

Lawmakers passed the Climate Commitment Act in 2021 and voters reaffirmed it in November. The act created a program to require the state's largest polluters to reduce greenhouse gas pollution. Money from the act is invested in programs to help communities reduce climate pollution. You can find more information on the act when you click here.