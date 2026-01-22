The Chelan Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) is setting aside 100 acres of important salmon habitat near Lake Wenatchee.

CDLT has completed the acquisition of two properties along the White River in the Wenatchee watershed above Lake Wenatchee. The development will permanently protect nearly 100 acres of river and floodplain habitat, according to a CDLT news release.

The property acquisition from the Ohme and Landin families was made possible with funding from the Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board and the Grant PUD Priest Rapids Coordinating Committee.

The newly protected properties are not developed for recreation. Public access is not restricted, but CDLT says the challenging conditions and the importance of protecting sensitive habitat mean that public visitation is not encouraged.

The White River provides vital habitat for spawning and rearing of endangered spring Chinook salmon and supports one of the largest sockeye runs in the Upper Columbia basin. The purchase will add protected properties, including wetlands and forested floodplains, and some opportunities for future habitat restoration projects to benefit fish and wildlife.

CDLT Conservation Director Mickey Fleming noted the importance of the acquisitions in light of recent flooding.

“The recent high-water event in December of 2025, is a reminder that these floodplains and wetlands perform a vital function to soak up the excess water and reduce downstream flooding. CDLT works with landowners to protect their streamside property as important zones for conservation.”

CDLT is now permanently protecting 704 acres and 6.4 miles of river corridor along the White River. In addition, CDLT holds conservation easements protecting 73.7 acres, including 3.7 miles of riverfront, ensuring long-term stewardship of the watershed.

The Chelan-Douglas Land Trust was founded in 1985 and protects land with high conservation and recreation value in North Central Washington. CDLT is a membership organization that relies on community support to protect and care for the public landscapes in the Wenatchee Valley.