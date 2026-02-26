The Washington Department of Natural Resources warns that public access to outdoor recreation is under strain due to recent budget cuts.

How Budget Cuts Are Affecting Washington Recreation

Washington's outdoor recreation system supports millions of visits, hundreds of thousands of jobs, and is a cornerstone of quality of life statewide. According to a funding one-pager released by Washington DNR, that system is impacting multiple campgrounds around north central Washington.

Campgrounds at Risk in Kittitas and Okanogan Counties

Specifically, 29 Pines Campground in Kittitas County could experience late opening and reduced services, while Chopaka Lake and Cold Springs Campgrounds in Okanogan County could potentially be fully closed.

$7 Million Cut to DNR Maintenance Budget

DNR said Recreation Maintenance & Operations funding was cut by more than $7 million during the 2025 legislative session. The Department oversees roughly 3.1 million acres statewide, including more than 200 recreation sites and 1,300 miles of trails.

However, the agency says it currently has about 60 field recreation staff to maintain those lands. With fewer resources, DNR warns that trail repairs, campground upkeep, and restroom maintenance could face delays.

What Reduced Funding Could Mean for Eastern Washington

State officials say maintaining funding helps ensure public lands remain safe, accessible, and sustainable for residents and visitors alike. Without restoration of funds, Eastern Washington communities could see slower response time to storm damage, growing maintenance backlogs, and reduced access to some recreation sites.