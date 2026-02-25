If you buy frozen blueberries in bulk - or run a restaurant, bakery, smoothie stand or commercial kitchen in Washington - this is one recall you don’t want to ignore.

What is the Recall?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified a frozen blueberry recall as a Class I event - its most serious risk level.

Nearly 60,000 pounds of individually quick-frozen blueberries produced by Willamette Valley Fruit Company were distributed in Washington, Oregon, Michigan and Wisconsin, along with parts of Canada.

According to federal officials, the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes life-threatening illness.

When the FDA issues a Class I recall, it means there is a reasonable probability that consuming the product could cause severe health consequences - or even death.

Were These Sold in Grocery Stores?

The blueberries were shipped in 30-pound cases and 1,400-pound totes, primarily for commercial or foodservice use.

They were not sold directly to consumers in standard retail packaging.

Still, businesses across Washington are being urged to double-check inventory.

Which Lot Codes Are Impacted by the Recall?

Affected lot codes include:

2055 B2

2065 B1

2065 B3

3305 A1

3305 B1

Why Listeria Is Serious

Listeria infections can be especially dangerous for pregnant people, older adults and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea and confusion. If you believe you may have received affected product, do not serve it. When the FDA uses its highest warning level, it’s worth paying attention.