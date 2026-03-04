Washington Law Could Ban Masks For Police Officers During Work
“This policy is about accountability. It affirms a simple principle that when law enforcement officers are exercising their authority in public-facing duties, that public has the right to know who is policing them.” -- Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett.
“This bill isn’t about transparency. It’s about politics. When officers are sent into volatile situations involving riots, civil unrest, or organized hostility toward law enforcement, protective gear like face coverings can be the difference between doing the job safely and becoming a target for retaliation, harassment, or worse. Legislators were warned about these risks and chose to ignore them.” -- Rep. Burnett
House Republicans proposed several amendments to protect officers in dangerous situations, but Burnett said most were rejected. Among the defeated amendments was an exception to the mask ban for officers responding to civil unrest when it would be considered a reasonable and necessary protection.
Burnett's amendment to allow plain clothes officers to wear a mask on duty was also defeated.
“Those amendments were common-sense protections. Law enforcement leaders understand the difference between routine policing and situations where officers are dealing with volatile crowds, organized agitators, or individuals intent on intimidation and violence. The majority party had an opportunity to acknowledge that reality and refused.” -- Rep. Burnett
Burnett and House GOP opponents argue transparency should not expose law enforcement to harassment, threats to their families, and doxing of their personal information and addresses.
The Washington State Senate must approve the negotiated version of the bill by March 12th to send the legislation to Governor Bob Ferguson.