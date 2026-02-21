Peanut Butter Recall Expands to Washington Stores; Everything You Need to Know
Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before school. A scoop of peanut butter in your morning smoothie. Or just a spoon straight from the jar when nobody’s looking. Peanut butter is a pantry staple across Washington - and if you’ve got the single-serve kind on hand, you’ll want to keep reading.
A major peanut butter recall that now spans 40 states includes Washington, according to federal officials.
Major Peanut Butter Recall Now Impacts Washington
Los Angeles-based Ventura Foods first announced a recall of certain single-serve peanut butter products after tiny pieces of blue plastic were discovered in a manufacturing filter at the production facility.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has since updated the recall to a Class II designation.
That classification means use of or exposure to the affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, but the likelihood of serious health consequences is considered remote. So far, there have been no publicly confirmed reports of injuries or illnesses linked to the recalled peanut butter packets.
What Peanut Butter Products Are Included?
The recall involves specific single-serve peanut butter and peanut butter-and-jelly packets, including:
- Creamy peanut butter in 0.5 oz, 0.75 oz, and 1.12 oz packages
- Creamy peanut butter with grape jelly in 2.12 oz packages
- Creamy peanut butter with strawberry jam in 2.12 oz packages
These types of packets are often found in:
- School cafeterias
- Hospital and care facility meal programs
- Restaurants and takeout orders
- Bulk food service purchases
That means they could be circulating anywhere from Seattle to Spokane, Yakima to the Tri-Cities.
Brands Impacted by the Washington Recall
The recall affects products distributed under several food service brands, including:
- Creamy Peanut Butter distributed by US Foods
- Peanut Butter and Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc.
- House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter distributed by Sysco Corporation
- Katy’s Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter marketed by Independent Marketing Alliance
- Creamy Peanut Butter distributed exclusively by Gordon Food Service
Lot codes tied to the recall were published as part of the federal notice.
What Should Washington Shoppers Do?
The recall announcement did not include detailed consumer instructions. However, if you discover affected single-serve packets in your pantry, lunch supplies, or workplace breakroom, health officials generally recommend discarding the product rather than consuming it.
While the risk of serious health issues is considered low, the possibility of plastic contamination is enough reason to play it safe.
If you regularly purchase bulk or food service-sized products for a school, business, or organization in Washington, it may be worth double-checking inventory against the published lot codes.
Food recalls can change quickly as investigations continue, so staying updated through federal food safety alerts is key - especially when it involves something as common in Washington kitchens as peanut butter.
