Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before school. A scoop of peanut butter in your morning smoothie. Or just a spoon straight from the jar when nobody’s looking. Peanut butter is a pantry staple across Washington - and if you’ve got the single-serve kind on hand, you’ll want to keep reading.

A major peanut butter recall that now spans 40 states includes Washington, according to federal officials.

Major Peanut Butter Recall Now Impacts Washington

Los Angeles-based Ventura Foods first announced a recall of certain single-serve peanut butter products after tiny pieces of blue plastic were discovered in a manufacturing filter at the production facility.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has since updated the recall to a Class II designation.

That classification means use of or exposure to the affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, but the likelihood of serious health consequences is considered remote. So far, there have been no publicly confirmed reports of injuries or illnesses linked to the recalled peanut butter packets.

What Peanut Butter Products Are Included?

The recall involves specific single-serve peanut butter and peanut butter-and-jelly packets, including:

Creamy peanut butter in 0.5 oz, 0.75 oz, and 1.12 oz packages

Creamy peanut butter with grape jelly in 2.12 oz packages

Creamy peanut butter with strawberry jam in 2.12 oz packages

These types of packets are often found in:

School cafeterias

Hospital and care facility meal programs

Restaurants and takeout orders

Bulk food service purchases

That means they could be circulating anywhere from Seattle to Spokane, Yakima to the Tri-Cities.

Brands Impacted by the Washington Recall

The recall affects products distributed under several food service brands, including:

Creamy Peanut Butter distributed by US Foods

Peanut Butter and Flavor Fresh Peanut Butter distributed by DYMA Brands, Inc.

House Recipe Creamy Peanut Butter distributed by Sysco Corporation

Katy’s Kitchen Smooth Peanut Butter marketed by Independent Marketing Alliance

Creamy Peanut Butter distributed exclusively by Gordon Food Service

Lot codes tied to the recall were published as part of the federal notice.

What Should Washington Shoppers Do?

The recall announcement did not include detailed consumer instructions. However, if you discover affected single-serve packets in your pantry, lunch supplies, or workplace breakroom, health officials generally recommend discarding the product rather than consuming it.

While the risk of serious health issues is considered low, the possibility of plastic contamination is enough reason to play it safe.

If you regularly purchase bulk or food service-sized products for a school, business, or organization in Washington, it may be worth double-checking inventory against the published lot codes.

Food recalls can change quickly as investigations continue, so staying updated through federal food safety alerts is key - especially when it involves something as common in Washington kitchens as peanut butter.