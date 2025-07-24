If you've purchased any yogurt from a Target store in the recent past, you'll want to make certain it isn't part of a nationwide recall that's currently in effect.

FDA ISSUES RECALL FOR YOCRUNCH YOGURT FROM TARGET STORES

On Thursday, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) said the Minneapolis-based chain sold certain varieties of YoCrunch yogurt products which have been recalled due to a range of safety concerns, including undeclared allergens and potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Get our free mobile app

Several varieties of YoCrunch have also been recalled by the product's parent company, Danone, due to the potential presence of plastic pieces within the packaging which could present a choking hazard, according to the FDA.

The affected types which were potentially sold at Target stores, including the location at 1102 Springwater Avenue in Wenatchee, are 4 count/4 ounce cup packages of:

YoCrunch Low Fat Vanilla with OREO Yogurt

YoCrunch Low Fat Vanilla with M&Ms Yogurt

YoCrunch Low Fat Strawberry with M&Ms Yogurt

...as well as 8 count/ 6 ounce cup packages of:

YoCrunch Low Fat Vanilla with OREO and M&Ms Yogurt Variety Pack

photo credit: YouTube photo credit: YouTube loading...

PLASTIC FRAGMENTS FROM YOGURT PACKAGING PRESENT CHOKING HAZARD

The FDA says the plastic fragments are only at risk of being found in the yogurt cup topper, which is packaged separately, and that the pieces cannot be found within the yogurt itself.

It says that the transparent plastic could have sharp edges up to almost an inch in length.

HOW TO GET A REFUND

Customers who have purchased any of the affected products are being advised not to consume them, and can contact the YoCrunch consumer care department for information about how to obtain a refund.

The recall was initiated voluntarily by Danone in cooperation with the FDA on July 11.