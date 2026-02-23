Jodie Barcus is entering the race for Okanogan County Sheriff.

Barcus is a 16-year law enforcement veteran and the current Chief Criminal Deputy with the Okanogan County Sheriff's office. Barcus has served with the sheriff's department since 2017 and began her career with the Colville Tribal Police Department in 2009

Barcus announced her candidacy in a news release and said, "This county is my home, and public service has been my calling."

Get our free mobile app

"During that time, I gained invaluable experience serving rural communities where trust, relationships, and accountability are essential. Policing in those environments reinforced the importance of knowing the community you serve, listening to concerns, and being present—not just in times of crisis, but every day." --Jodie Barcus

Barcus made a lateral transfer to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in 2017 as a patrol deputy. She was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2022, supervising deputies, and was appointed chief criminal deputy in 2023, overseeing patrol operations, major criminal investigations, and search & rescue.

Bacus says her priorities will be mentorship, realistic staffing strategies, and training opportunities to prepare deputies for the demands of rural law enforcement.

"These efforts help reduce turnover, improve consistency in service, and ensure deputies are supported both professionally and personally."

Bacus is running as a Republican and is challenging current sheriff Paul Budrow in November.