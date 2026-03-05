Two cities in Washington State are earning national recognition for having some of the safest roadways in the country.

Spokane and Seattle Rank in Top 10 for Roadway Safety

A new analysis from transportation analytics firm StreetLight Data ranked the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metropolitan area and the Spokane metropolitan area among the safest large metro areas for drivers and pedestrians.

According to the company’s latest U.S. Safe Streets Index, Spokane ranked fifth overall among the 100 largest metro areas in the country, while the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue region ranked seventh.

How the Safe Streets Index Measures Road Safety

The study evaluated roadway safety using several factors, including total vehicle miles traveled, differences in vehicle speeds, pedestrian risk tied to speed, residential speeding, and truck activity.

One major reason both Washington metros scored well is that drivers in those areas log fewer overall miles on the road compared to other large cities.

Why Spokane Scored So Well

Researchers say that less driving often leads to fewer serious crashes and fatalities. StreetLight also noted that the Spokane area performed particularly well because vehicles tend to travel at more consistent speeds, reducing the likelihood of dangerous interactions between faster and slower drivers.

Seattle Still Facing Speeding Challenges

Despite its high overall ranking, the Seattle region still showed room for improvement. The metro ranked 53rd among the 100 largest metros for speeding on residential streets, defined as vehicles traveling at least 5 miles per hour over posted limits.

Officials in Seattle have acknowledged the ongoing challenge of improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Local and state leaders have set a goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2030, though officials say reaching that target will require continued improvements to roadway safety and driver behavior.