Sunshine And Smiles For 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Parade

Sunshine And Smiles For 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Parade

2026 Parade Grand Marshal Jean Enersen/ Image: Ricardo Espinoza

The 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was blessed with picture-perfect weather, and organizers have pulled off one of the best 10-day festivals ever.

The fun isn't over yet. Three more official Apple Blossom events remain on the 2026 festival calendar.

Here are some highlights of the 2026 Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on Saturday, May 2, through downtown Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Dept & Chelan Co Sheriff's Department Flyover/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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Apple Blossom Royalty Float May 2, 2026/ Dave Bernstein
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Parade Grand Marshal Jean Enersen Chats with KPQ's Dave Bernstein/ Ricardo Espinoza
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein
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"Walter" the pigeon had a front-row perch on the parade route/ Dave Bernstein
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For complete information on the 2026 Apple Blossom Festival, visit the festival website

Filed Under: Washington State Apple Blossom Festival
Categories: Articles, KPQ News, Local News

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