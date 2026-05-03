The 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was blessed with picture-perfect weather, and organizers have pulled off one of the best 10-day festivals ever.

The fun isn't over yet. Three more official Apple Blossom events remain on the 2026 festival calendar.

Here are some highlights of the 2026 Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on Saturday, May 2, through downtown Wenatchee.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Dept & Chelan Co Sheriff's Department Flyover/ Dave Bernstein Wenatchee Valley Fire Dept & Chelan Co Sheriff's Department Flyover/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

Apple Blossom Royalty Float May 2, 2026/ Dave Bernstein Apple Blossom Royalty Float May 2, 2026/ Dave Bernstein loading...

Parade Grand Marshal Jean Enersen Chats with KPQ's Dave Bernstein/ Ricardo Espinoza Parade Grand Marshal Jean Enersen Chats with KPQ's Dave Bernstein/ Ricardo Espinoza loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein May 2, 2026 Parade Highlights/ Dave Bernstein loading...

"Walter" the pigeon had a front-row perch on the parade route/ Dave Bernstein "Walter" the pigeon had a front-row perch on the parade route/ Dave Bernstein loading...

For complete information on the 2026 Apple Blossom Festival, visit the festival website