Sunshine And Smiles For 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Parade
The 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was blessed with picture-perfect weather, and organizers have pulled off one of the best 10-day festivals ever.
The fun isn't over yet. Three more official Apple Blossom events remain on the 2026 festival calendar.
- Washington Trust Bank Apple Blossom Appreciation Golf Tournament on May 8.
- The Mayne Event fundraiser for Wenatchee Valley College Athletics on May 9, 2026
- Tour de Bloom Bicycle Racing, May 14–May 19
Here are some highlights of the 2026 Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on Saturday, May 2, through downtown Wenatchee.
For complete information on the 2026 Apple Blossom Festival, visit the festival website