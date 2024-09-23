The Apple Blossom Auction is nearly upon us.

Now in its 28th year, the auction is a critical funding source for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.

This year bidders will be treated to games, prizes, a no host bar and a rib-sticking buffet dinner. (Parrotheads should be especially pleased - the theme of the auction is Margaritaville.)

Live bidding is welcome; you can also bid silently on any number of great items.

Darci Christopherson is the Apple Blossom administrator. She says the auction is an invaluable tool for fledgling Wenatchee businesses.

"We always like to have new items," Christopherson says. "So if you're a new business in town, and you want to promote your new business, this is a great opportunity for you to donate something - a basket of goodies, or a gift certificate, and we'll put it in with another basket."

Cash donations are encouraged: "A lot of times we have individuals that will just come in and give us $50. Like, 'OK, go buy whatever you want. Here's $50.' And we put their name on it in the program."

"Right now, we're working on items and we usually will want those by the first week of October. We're gradually getting stuff in. As far as attendance, it's pretty much the same thing - it'd be nice to have all that done."

Auction proceeds go toward a myriad of important purchases, Christopherson says.

"Last year, we had a goal to purchase a new trailer for our float, and we did that because of our auction! So we have a brand new trailer that we'll be kicking off the 2025 circuit with, which we're super excited about."

The auction takes place on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Wenatchee Convention Center. The fun commences at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to read more, donate or declare your attendance.