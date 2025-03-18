Pictured above: Bill Green and Dorothy Lee with KPQ Radio broadcast the 29th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade on May 1st, 1948 in front of the Liberty Theater in Wenatchee, WA.

What did KPQ AM560 broadcast during the Apple Blossom Festival in May of 1948?

Here is an actual broadcast schedule showing the program lineup during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival with Queen Lila Lee.

attachment-KPQ Program Schedule May 1948 loading...

The 6am hour features included a news summary and weather report. The Sunday lineup featured many religious programs. Pohlman Motors, Potlatch Yards and Isenhart Furniture sponsored 7am hour weekday programs and a variety of programming filled the morning lineup like Breakfast in Hollywood and Betty Crocker.

KPQ Programming 6a - 12P May 1948 KPQ Programming 6a - 12P May 1948 loading...

The KPQ noon news and weather is a mainstay to this day. The afternoon programming at 5pm would transition into national mainstay broadcasts during the evening like Dick Tracy, Sky King, Lone Ranger, Abbott and Costello, Bing Crosby, Texaco Theater and Wenatchee Chiefs games during baseball season.

KPQ Programming 12p - 6p May, 1948 KPQ Programming 12p - 6p May, 1948 loading...

It was the Golden Age of Radio and KPQ was a part of it.

KPQ lineup 6pm - 12mid May 1948 KPQ Programming 6pm - 12mid May 1948 loading...

