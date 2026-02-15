The 2026 Washington State Apple Blossom Royal Court was announced Saturday night at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.

2026 Apple Blossom Royal Court Results

The 107th Apple Blossom Royal court includes Queen Birelle Precht of East Wenatchee, and Princesses Kaylee Pearsons of East Wenatchee and Parker Averi of Wenatchee.

"This is so surreal, I am shocked," Precht said. "I'm so thankful, and most of all, I'm just so excited to help support this valley and be the best person I can."

Pearsons said she's grateful for the amount of support she received throughout the selection process.

"I have to give big thanks to my family, especially my mom, they've been my biggest supporters throughout this, and I wouldn't be here without them," Pearsons said. "To everyone who has ever said a kind word to me through this process, or a pat on the back or a hug or a text message, it has all been seen, it has all been appreciated, and it has inspired me so much. I really just hope I can give back some of that love to our community."

Averi said she was speechless when she was selected as a princess.

"I'd just like to say I'm very, very honored to be representing my valley, and I promise to take care of this position," Averi said. "Thank you all."

Scholarships Awarded to Royal Court

Precht won a $10,000 scholarship with the selection, while Averi and Pearsons took home $5,000 scholarships.

How the Royal Court Is Selected

Thirty percent of each candidate's score came from the breakfast meet-and-greet and panel interviews, another 30% came from individual interviews, and 40% from the pageant evening, including prepared speeches and impromptu questions asked to the top 10 finalists.

The remaining seven candidates each received $1,000 scholarships.

Additional Apple Blossom Pageant Awards

Additional awards were presented, including the Most Photogenic award to Darcy Mejia-Sanchez. The Congeniality award went to Kamryn Reynolds. The Most Original Speech award went to Avary Anantatmula. Each took home a $1,000 scholarship.