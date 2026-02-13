The wait is almost over for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Top 10 candidates. The high school seniors will compete for Queen and Princesses for the 2026 festival on Saturday, February 14th, at Numerica Performing Arts Center

These 10 hopefuls were announced 4 weeks ago;

Avary Anantamula (E)

Parker Averi (W)

Briannah Machado (E)

Elizabeth Nikolas (E)

Kaylee Pearsons (E)

Brielle Precht (E)

Kamyrn Reynolds (E)

Darcy Mejia Sanchez (W)

Melani Tovar (W)

Abigail Walker (W)

The letter designations indicate (E) Eastmont or (W) Wenatchee School Districts. Senior girls in private school, homeschooled, or attending Eastmont or Wenatchee High Schools are eligible to compete.

The 2026 Royal Court will be chosen during the Royalty Selection Pageant at 7pm. February 14th at Numerica Performing Arts Center

Any remaining tickets are available online at NumericaPac.org or through the Apple Blossom Festival website; AppleBlossom.org

A queen and two princesses will be crowned at the pageant, and the results will be posted here on Sunday. The Royal Court will appear on the KPQ Agenda program at 1pm on February 17th.