Wenatchee Humane Society To Have Royalty For Apple Blossom Festival

This spring, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will feature a canine royal court as part of its presence in the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.

Residents can nominate their own pooch or any living dog that calls Chelan or Douglas County its home for the title of either King or Queen.

All animals nominated must be able to participate in the Stemilt Grand Parade on Saturday, May 4.

The royalty will be announced on March 11 and the winners will get to walk or sit on a float in the grand parade.

Ahead of the festival, a crowning event for the royalty will take place on Saturday, April 20 at Union Hill Cider Company. At the event, each of the royalty will receive a crown and robe, along with a commemorative certificate from the Humane Society.

Nominations will begin tomorrow (Tuesday, Jan. 16) and run through Feb. 16, and can be made at the Humane Society's website by clicking here.

Entries cost $20 each the top ten dogs selected by Humane Society staff will be posted on the organization's social media pages and website.

The King and Queen will then be selected via public vote that will take place between Feb. 23 and March 8. Public votes will cost $1 each.

