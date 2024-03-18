Tyson is the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

Tyson is a good-looking boy with the charm of a prince! He is friendly, enjoys his time with people and likes adventure.

He is confident and not afraid to explore something new. He has been polite when meeting new people and goes about his own investigating his surroundings. He has a mind of his own and is fine if you would like to tag along with him. Tyson is ready to share his adventurous heart with you.

Breed: Husky

Age: 6 years old Sex:

Male

Animal ID: WVHS-A-16620

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed on Wednesdays for deep cleaning.

To provide staff with adequate time to match you with an adoptable pet and finalize adoptions for the day, adoptions are possible up to 30 minutes before closing time.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt the same day, WVHS encourages you to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

When animals are no longer visible on the website, they are no longer available for adoption. The best option is to come and meet cats in person.

The WVHS occasionally has other animals available for adoption. Small & Furry, Feathered Friends and Barnyard Animals and Livestock.

