Helen is the choice for pet of the week.

The WVHS staff describes her as sweet and affectionate. She enjoys the company of people, cherishing every moment with her human friends.

Anyone looking for a loyal and devoted companion is going to appreciate her loving nature. Helen is ready to share life with you.

Helen was proud to display her good leash manners in the Wenatchee St. Patrick's Day parade showcasing her well-behaved and sociable nature. She demonstrated her good behavior with other dogs, friendly attitude and let people and kids pet her. If you are looking for well-behaved dog, Helen is an excellent choice!

Helen at the WVHS

Helen

Breed: Lab mix

Age: 3 years Sex: Female

Animal ID WVHS-A-22376

WVHS is open for adoptions six days a week, 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays. SEE ALL DOGS AVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION

