44 Dogs and 16 Birds Taken in Animal Cruelty Case

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) rescued 60 animals from a Chelan County residence Thursday.

After investigating a Chelan County residence for several weeks, Wenatchee Valley Humane Officers delivered a search warrant, where they found 44 dogs and 16 birds living in overcrowded conditions without access to proper ventilation, sanitation, fresh water or proper veterinary care.

This is one of the largest seizures the shelter has ever taken on, with the search and seizure process taking roughly five hours.

WVHS is unable to comment on an active animal cruelty case. Details on this case will be revealed in the near future.

The community can assist by either adopting/fostering a dog, or by donating to their mission, or to their wish list.