Meet Wilkens, the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week

Wilkens is a handsome boy with a great smile and a big heart. He knows the commands "sit" and "down" and really loves to play fetch. He is active, fun and will make a great companion for an active family.

Wilkens has a great personality and will flop over for belly rubs to get you attention.

In an assessment of his manners, Wilkens did well on a walk with some distractions to his attention and pulls on a leash a little but that should be easily controlled with continued leash training.  Wilkens was an office foster and was described as calm, polite, and played by himself with tennis balls he found.

Wilkens weighs in at 64 lbs.

Age: 3 years

Sex: Male   Animal ID WVHS-A-22711

Wenatchee Humane Society is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Check out the other adoptable dogs currently available at WVHS

