Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company Hosts Dog Keg Pull for Wenatchee Valley Humane Society

The Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company is hosting a Dog Keg Pull on Jan. 29, with proceeds going towards the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Executive Director for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society James Pumphrey says dog owners can pay $20 for two chances for their dog to successfully pull the keg and a free beer.

The dog owner can also get some food and a raffle for those interested.

Source: Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. 6-year-old Amora.

Source: Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. 2-year-old Finneas.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will also bring two of their own dogs to the event. Guests can come visit 2-year-old pitbull terrier mix Finneas and 6-year-old husky mix Amora.

The Dog Keg Pull will be located at Wenatchee Valley Brewing Company's beer garden at 108 E Island View Dr, Wenatchee, on Jan. 29 between 1-5 p.m.