The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Owen. He needs a new home and is the profile for adoptable dogs this week.

The WVHS staff has found Owen as a friendly, affectionate pup who loves people. He is a delight to walk on a leash, so a nice walk or outdoor adventures with him are a lot of fun. Owen has a playful and loving personality and will be the perfect companion for anyone who wants a loyal, enthusiastic dog.

Owen will need to be the only pet in the house and wants all your love and attention, including cuddles. If you’re looking for a fun, loving, and handsome companion, Owen is all yours! Especially if you are a University of Washington alumnus or a fan. Owen will be your very own, Husky mascot

Meet Owen

Breed: Alaskan Malamute

Age: 6 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058221720

Owen is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

Here is a gallery of the dogs available for adoption at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

