Meet Duchess, an affectionate and goofy dog who’s guaranteed to steal your heart, according to Wenatchee Humane Society staffers.

Here's Duchess's story. With her irresistible charm and photogenic looks, Duchess is always ready for her close-up. Whether she’s zooming around the yard with speed and grace, or chasing after toys, she never fails to bring joy to everyone.

Duchess is adventurous and always up for exploring new places. She will need a loving home with a secure 6ft fence where she can stay safe. Duchess has made a few furry friends at the shelter and has played wonderfully with the dogs she has met.

If you’re looking for a fun, loving companion with a lot of personality, Duchess is ready to become your new best friend.

DUCHESS

Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 4 Years, 9 Months Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0058229333

Duchess at WVHS

Duchess is available for adoption, daily 12:30pm to 5:30pm. The shelter is closed on Wednesday, but you can schedule adoptions on Wednesday by appointment.

Here is a gallery of other dogs at the WVHS shelter that need a new home.

WVHS animal shelter is located at 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave. Call (509) 662-9577 for more information.

