It's time for the annual Pets & People Outdoors Spring Dog Walk.

What to Expect on the Trail April 4

READ MORE: Hike With Your Dog at 2nd Annual Pets and People Event

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) are teaming up to bring the third annual event. The organizations say it celebrates the joy of exploring nature with furry companions.

“We’re proud to be in our third year partnering with Chelan Douglas Land Trust to encourage pets and people to get outdoors together,” said WVHS Executive Director BJ Andersen. “This event reflects our shared commitment to caring for animals, respecting our natural spaces, and strengthening community connections here in the Wenatchee Valley.”

Dog Behavior Tips and Rattlesnake Avoidance Training on Site

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Participants will have a chance to talk with a Behavior and Training expert on dog behavior and body language cues while on the trail.

CDLT presents an engaging course in trail etiquette. There will be community vendors and rattlesnake avoidance training with Daryl Ansley.

33 Miles of Dog-Friendly Trails in the Wenatchee Foothills

CDLT has 33 miles of dog-friendly trails in the Wenatchee Foothills, and welcomes dogs year-round.

“One of the best parts of our work at Chelan-Douglas Land Trust is helping people discover the trails and natural places right here in our community. Events like this give people and their pets a chance to explore a new trail together while learning how we can all care for these special places,” said CDLT’s Executive Director Hanne Boskate.

Nick McLean Real Estate Group Named Presenting Sponsor

WVHS launched Pets & People Outdoors in 2024 to bring people and pets together while promoting trail stewardship and responsible recreation with dogs. This year, the initiative is brought to you by Presenting Sponsor Nick McLean Real Estate Group.

“Nick McLean Real Estate Group is delighted to partner with WVHS to support the Pets & People Outdoors initiative as the Title Presenting Sponsor," said owner Nick McLean. “We believe everyone deserves a home, pets and people, and we are excited to partner with Wenatchee Valley Humane Society to help make that happen. We look forward to being part of the many events planned for this year and to giving back to this community that we live and work in and love."

The community is invited to this day of pets and people at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4 at Jacobson's Preserve.