The weather looks inviting on Saturday, April 5th for the 2nd annual Pets & People Outdoors hike, hosted by Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust (CDLT).

Pets & People Outdoors will celebrate exploring nature with your "best friend" -- your dog!. WVHS and CDLT launched Pets & People Outdoors last year to bring people and pets together while promoting trail stewardship and responsible recreation.

This year’s event will take place at Kenzie’s Landing tomorrow from 10am - 12pm Kenzie's Landing is at the end of Maiden Lane in Wenatchee. Participants will enjoy activities, educational demonstrations and light snacks.

“Spending time outside is one of the best things we can do for our health, and that goes for our dogs too,” said Angela Morris, CDLT’s Associate Director. “This event is a fun way to celebrate the bond between people and their pets, while also helping folks learn how to care for our trails.”

“I am very happy to partner with CDLT to promote pets and people getting outdoors,” said BJ Andersen, WVHS’s Executive Director. “It combines several passions of mine: respect for the environment, dogs, and learning how to co-exist. I am excited to help support building that respect here in the Wenatchee Valley.”

Before the hike starts, WVHS’ Dr. Rebecca Bozarth, Director of Veterinary Medical Services, will give a talk on Outdoor Dog Emergency Medical Care and Animal Care & Control Officer Rylie Chabot will speak about interactions between pets and wildlife. Information on rattlesnake avoidance training will also be available.

A Cutest Dog-and-Owner Duo costume contest will judge participants who dress in matching outfits with their dog.

The event is free but donations to both organizations are encouraged. Donations to CDLT support local trail maintenance and conservation efforts. Gifts to the WVHS will help provide for animals in need. Registration is available here