The City of Wenatchee will keep 1st Street in downtown closed to vehicles.

Why 1st Street Will Remain Closed to Vehicles

READ MORE: Wenatchee Convention Center Cuts Ribbon

The street has been temporarily closed for the past two years during the Wenatchee Convention Center renovations. With construction complete, the City said it is opening the corridor as a bike-only route connecting downtown to the pedestrian bridge and the Apple Capital Loop Trail.

How the Bike Route Connects to the Loop Trail

City of Wenatchee City of Wenatchee loading...

Get our free mobile app

Officials say this allows an opportunity to further extend the bikeway connection to the Apple Capital Loop Trail, creating a more comfortable bike route for visitors and families with young riders to the community's most popular destinations.

Future Plans for a Downtown Pedestrian Plaza

Additional signage and devices will be installed in the coming days to help guide motorists and non-motorized users. In the long-term, the City said it will continue planning to further enhance this segment into a pedestrian plaza to serve downtown visitors and special events.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Public Works Department.