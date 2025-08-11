Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld has been tapped to serve as the interim city administrator after Laura Gloria steps down Aug. 29. Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier said the City Council will vote on the appointment Aug. 14.

Poirier said Reinfeld’s long experience with the city makes him a strong fit. Reinfeld, who became police chief in July 2024 after more than 20 years with the department, will hold both roles until a permanent administrator is hired — a process expected to take three to four months.

Both Poirier and Reinfeld said they don’t foresee conflicts of interest in the dual role, but will delegate duties if any arise.

About 25 people have applied for the permanent position, with the city planning a national search to find “the best-qualified person,” Poirier said.